Accra, Kumasi Streets For Xmas Trade

The Local Government Ministry has announced the setting aside of some streets within the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions as street markets during the Yuletide.

The “Street Hawking Markets”, according to a statement signed by sector minister, Hajia Alima Mahama, would operate between 5am and 11pm from Monday, December 16, 2019, through to Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

All the designated hawking streets in the 13 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) will be closed to motor traffic within the period indicated above.

The initiative which is in collaboration with the MMDAs and the Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service is an effort to ensure a safe Christmas buying and selling activities, the minister explained.

It further advised hawkers, drivers, other road users and the general public “to comply with the above measures and vacate all unauthorised places within the MMDAs to ease vehicular and pedestrian mobility.”

The Street Hawking Markets include Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Station Road, Kimberly Avenue, Granville Avenue, Commercial Street (Drug Lane) and Clement Papafio Street – all the roads are located at Okaishie.

La Nkwatanang Madina Municipal Assembly, Nkulenu roads, roads in front of old Assembly Office and Asante and Asante Road – all the roads are located at Madina.

Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly, Garden Road, East Legon, Adentan Municipal Assembly, Adentan Shopping Mall and Ogbojo Market.

Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, Ashiaman main Market Street to Lebene Junction, Doku -Pinto Street and Government School Street – all the roads are located at Ashiaman.

Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly, Lapaz – the double outer lane from Fraga Oil to Abrante Spot; Abeka Junction – Achimota Station- Neoplan (YaaDensua), Ablekuma Central, from Kaneshie First Light to Mpamprom outer lane.

Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Central Business District, Korley Klottey Municipal Assembly, the Cooperative Taxi Rank – Kwame Nkrumah Circle, along the CMB area (Adjabeng) and Tudu area from Kinbu SHS towards Central Police Station.

Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly, outer lane of Mallam Market Road at Sakaman.

Ga North Municipal Assembly – 1.Ofankor Methodist School Park, 2.Commonwealth Stadium Junction – Afiaman, Ga East Municipal Assembly, from railway crossing through Vehicle Inspection and Technical Organization (VITO) road to Tantra roundabout.

Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly – between Opoku Trading & former Lands Commission Building, Casablanca- Morocco Street, Achamfour Market to MTN office area, Edges of Prempeh II Street, Fuller Road or Afua Kobi Road, Edges of Guggisberg Road, Front of Lansah Building to Kejetia ,Front of Adehye Market and Allabar Area.

