Accra Tops TIME’s 2021 World’s Greatest Places In Africa

A view of Accra by TIME publication

Accra has been ranked the number one tourism destination in Africa in TIME’s 2021 World’s Greatest Places.

The TIME’s 2021 World’s Greatest Places list has been released recently.

To compile this list, TIME solicited nominations of places including countries, regions, cities and towns from its international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.

According to TIME, its third annual list highlights one hundred extraordinary travel destinations around the world.

The publication stated that the third annual list of the World’s Greatest Places “is a tribute to the people and businesses at the forefront of those industries who, amid extraordinary circumstances, found ways to adapt, build and innovate. It shines a light on ingenuity, creativity, revitalization and reopenings in destinations across the world.”

The list includes cities and towns in Africa. Several American big cities also made the list, including New York City, Los Angeles, Indianapolis and New Orleans.

According to TIME’s list, out of (10) best places to visit in Africa, Accra comes on top of the list as number one.

This is followed by Benguerra Island, Mozambique, Cairo, Egypt, Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique and Kruger National Park, South Africa in that order.

The rest include KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, Lake Kivu, Rwanda, Marrakech, Morocco, Okavango Delta, Botswana and Sao Vicente, Cape Verde.

Accra has been described as easy to access city with many flights coming in daily.

“A tourist will have many things to see in the capital. These include museums, beaches, enjoying nightlife as well as good food and more,” TIME’s stated.