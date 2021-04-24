Achimota School Can’t Be Sued – AG

The Attorney General’s Department is contending that a law suit cannot be initiated against Achimota School, which has been in the news for refusing to admit two Rastafarian students.

Stella Badu, a Chief State Attorney yesterday told an Accra High Court hearing the case of Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, one of the Rastafarian students who sued the school after being refused admission that, all schools under GES cannot be sued as they are represented by the AG’s Department.

“Achimota School cannot be sued and all schools under GES cannot be sued because we represent them,” she stated yesterday.

Her statement was in response to enquiries by the court presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo about whether Achimota School had filed its response to the suit as ordered by the court.

The court at its previous sitting had dismissed an application for interlocutory injunction filed against the school and ordered all parties in the matter to file their responses to the suit in seven days to expedite the trial.

The other respondents; Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Education and the AG have all filed their responses as ordered by the court but the Board of the Achimota School is yet to file theirs.

It was in response to this that that Chief State Attorney told the court that the school on its own cannot be sued as it is represented by the AG’s Department.

But the presiding judge still reiterated the order for the school to file its response by close of yesterday which is the deadline of the seven (7) days given by the court.

Meanwhile, Justice Agyei Addo has ordered the parties in the matter to file their written submissions within four days.

The court also ordered the Board of Achimota School to file their written submission within four days from yesterday after being served with the court’s proceedings.

They will return to court on April 30, 2021 to highlight the key points in their written submissions and the court will set a date for judgment.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak