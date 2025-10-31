ACL Injury Rules Out Michelle Agyemang For Season

Michelle Agyemang being stretchered off

England forward Michelle Agyemang has confirmed she has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and will miss the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old, who played a key role in England’s Euro 2025 triumph, sustained the injury during the Lionesses’ 3–0 friendly win over Australia. She was carried off on a stretcher after going down in a non-contact incident just 13 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

“Disappointed that results show a torn ACL,” Agyemang wrote on Instagram. “I am so grateful for all the kind words and support from everyone. Recovery starts now — I will be back stronger than before.”

Agyemang, currently on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion from Arsenal, has been one of the standout young talents in the Women’s Super League this season, starting five of Brighton’s six league games.

Brighton confirmed they will work closely with Arsenal, England, and the Football Association on her rehabilitation programme.

“Everyone at Albion sends all their support to Michelle as she begins her recovery, with her wellbeing foremost in all of our minds,” the club said in a statement.

Agyemang was instrumental in England’s Euro 2025 success, scoring crucial goals off the bench in the quarter-final against Sweden and the semi-final against Italy. She was also shortlisted for the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the world’s best Under-21 women’s player.