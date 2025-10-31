Highway Robbers Get 20-Year Jail Term

The convicts

The Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced three individuals to 20 years imprisonment each for robbing travellers on the Jacobu–Anwiankwanta highway in the Ashanti Region.

The convicts — Peter Boadi, alias Kwao Ziggy, Daniel Kwaku Owusu, and Eric Kwaku Danso — were found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery after trial.

Presenting the facts of the case in court, the prosecution said the three, armed with pistols, ambushed and robbed travellers at Fiankoma near Jacobu on April 29, 2024.

The prosecution further noted that they seized two iPhones, GH¢7,000 in cash, and forced a Chinese national to transfer GH¢30,000 via mobile money to an accomplice’s account.

A sustained police operation between June and September 2024 led to their arrest and, investigators, acting on intelligence, raided Boadi’s residence at Obuasi Bogobiri, where they retrieved a foreign Bruni pistol, a locally manufactured pistol, and live ammunition — all of which were tendered in evidence during the trial.

Delivering his verdict, the presiding judge, His Honour Appiatu described the robbery as a “shameful and heartless crime against innocent travelers,” warning that such acts would not be tolerated in a civilised society.

The Ghana Police Service has since lauded its investigative team for their professionalism and assured the public of its unwavering commitment to flush out highway robbers and ensure the safety of commuters across the country.

FROM David Afum, Bekwai