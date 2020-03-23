Acting Does Not Pay My Bills – Kisa Gbekle

Kisa Gbekle

Actress Kisa Gbekle has explained why she has not been acting lately, saying it is because acting does not pay her bills.

According to her, it only brought her fame and “fame does not pay bills.”

Sharing her opinion on various issues, including coronavirus (COVID-19), in an interview with NEWS-ONE over the weekend, Kisa disclosed that she has also stopped producing movies.

Below is the entire interview with Kisa Gbekle, who spoke to Francis Addo about coronavirus, her show Business of Entertainment, relationship with Shatta Wale and acting.

How are you dealing with the coronavirus issues?

Hmmm… I am just taking precautions and staying home as we are advised.

Have you heard any worse experience so far?

No, I have not.

What do you make of the President’s call that we should pray and fast for God’s intervention?

I feel it’s not bad. It’s good to pray to the Almighty, but as we are praying, the health workers should be doing theirs too.

Do you think we are getting out of this pandemic situation soon?

We will get out of this; I’m sure since different countries are involved. They have better scientists more than we have, so they will definitely come up with something that will help us.

People are losing money and deals due to this pandemic. Have you experienced any situation like that?

Yes, I have. A lot of the celebrities who have achieved something in the industry are all turning my show Business of Entertainment down now because of the pandemic. So my show is also on hold at the moment.

Aside from that, how is the show doing?

Hmmm…It is not so bad but for now. We are not shooting. We are just uploading the ones we shot onto my YouTube at ‘Kisa Gbekle’ for people in the world to watch.

What happened? Is it no longer on TV?

Yes; and it is because we are working on the season 2. And unfortunately, this coronavirus has just halted everything in the country

But it will be back on TV?

Yes, pretty soon when the health issues becomes stable.

Which of the episodes so far is your most favourite? And why?

I can’t say I love all of them but most of them made a lot of sense because all of them are conveying almost the same message of advising and teaching the audience how to make it in the industry or life and how to stay relevant.

How is it like getting celebrities on the show?

It is very difficult, my brother. Maybe it is because I’m not just putting anyone on my show. I’m only putting people who are worth it. Not Instagram or social media stars. You must have something you have achieved and can impact the viewers. So with these set of people I want on my show, it is very difficult to get personalities. Everyone is busy, so you have to work with their time. This is the only difficulty I have at the moment.

Some have alleged that Kisa Gbekle has run away from acting and producing. What do you say to that?

Yes, I have because fame doesn’t pay the bill. It only brings guys to lie to you and have sex with you and run away. So why not run after money instead of the fame. Money can also give you fame, I believe. I have produced and never made my money back. My own people I trusted to sell my films spent my moneys, two times. So I have decided to stop producing as well. Until I have the links to sell my own films. So nobody takes advantage of me.

Is Kisa still on the singles’ market?

I’m very single and dating.

What happened to you and Shatta Wale? There have been rumours of you seeing him.

Oh Shatta and I are just friends; nothing else.

He now makes the headlines with either Nikki Samonas or Efia Odo. Some people think you are jealous of it?

Oh, no! I’m not jealous at all. Because there was nothing like a relationship, so why be jealous?

By Francis Addo