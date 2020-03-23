Italian Returnee Tests Negative For Covid-19 Amidst Jubilation In Damongo

Information reaching DGN Online, indicates that the laboratory results of the 35 -year native of Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality who showed some symptoms of the Covid-19 were negative.

DGN Online , gathered that throat and nose swab samples which were taken from the returnee to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) came back negative which resulted in the discharge of the returnee who was isolated at the Damongo Government Hospital for days.

Family and friends of the returnee paraded him on the streets of Damongo amidst drumming and dancing to celebrate his freedom after news spread that he had contracted the deadly Covid-19.

Authorities at the Damongo Government Hospital in the Savannah region, were compelled to isolate the 35 -year old native who showed some symptoms of the Covid-19.

According to information gathered, residents raised concerns about the person who returned from Italy and showed symptoms of the Covid-19.

He is reported to have returned to Ghana on February 28, 2020.

A source at the Damongo Government Hospital revealed that the hospital converted the male ward into an isolation Centre to cater for the returnee.

Patients at the male ward were moved to the female ward.

According to the source, some samples have been taken from the returnee awaiting the final results but was quick to add that the returnee has showed all the symptoms of the Covid-19. But the results were negative leading to the jubilation.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo