ActionAid Ghana Supports Nanumba With Dual Desks

Madam Esther Boateng presenting desks/tables to Mr. Yaquob in Bimbilla

ActionAid Ghana has supported the Nanumba North and Nanumba South municipalities of the Northern region with dual desks.

The support seeks to mitigate the furniture deficit situation in schools in the two municipalities.

The Nanumba South district received 516 desk and tables for KG, 310 dual desks for Primary, and 92 desks for Junior High Schools.

At the Nanumba North Municipality, the KG received 684 desk and tables, Primary, 460 desks, and Junior High Schools, 105 dual desks.

The Northern Regional Manager of ActionAid Ghana, Esther Boateng, at a short ceremony presented the dual desk and tables to the District Chief Executive of Nanumba South and the Municipal Chief Executive of the Nanumba North respectively.

She lamented the lack of furniture in the various schools and urged the various assemblies to ensure that they develop a campaign to solicit for funds to provide furniture to the schools to enhance effective teaching and learning.

“We went to KG, Basic and Junior High schools to assess their furniture situation and I must say the situation was not good because the pupils outnumbered the furniture at the various schools and some of the children were sitting on bare floors and some under trees and were writing on very dusty floor and I think the Ghana Education Service (GES) need to make a move to resolve this problem.”

Madam Boateng indicated that ActionAid Ghana decided to raise funds to support the various schools and that they were able to raise about 80,000 pounds to build a KG block and provide furniture to the various schools.

She, however, assured that ActionAid will come to their aid anytime they get funding in the area of education.

The Nanumba South District Chief Executive, Zakaria Issifu, thanked ActionAid Ghana for coming to their aid.

He appealed to other donor organizations to emulate the example of ActionAid Ghana.

“We are a deprived district with a lot of challenges in every sector such as health, water, education, sanitation, security among others and so it is important we ask for support because we do not have the resources to tackle all the challenges.”

The Nanumba North Municipal Chief Executive, Abdaulai Yaquob said the support had come at the right time adding that the municipality has about 16,000 furniture deficit in the various schools noting that the provision of the dual desk will enhance teaching and learning.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bimbilla