Confusion In Parliament Over Ministerial Approval

Confusion broke out in Parliament following the suspension of sitting by the Speaker, Alban Bagbin as a result of the failure of both sides to agree on how to vote for the approval of two Supreme Court Justices, Ministers and deputy ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo.

When the Speaker began proceedings, the Majority opposed to secret voting and wanted the voting boxes to be placed opposite the caucuses so that no member shows their votes to colleagues.

The Minority, however, rejected this, calling for secret voting immediately.

Furtherance, while the Majority members of the Committee have resolved to approve the Supreme Court Justices and the Ministers concurrently, the Minority however voting and counting be done separately.

This compelled the Speaker to adjourn sitting to confer with leadership of the House

Already, the Minority side has made their intentions known on their decision not to approve the new ministers and deputies nominated and duly vetted by the Appointments Committee.

Prior to the vetting of the newly nominated ministers on Monday, February 20, 2023, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) directed the Minority group not to approve them, describing their appointments as an insensitive move that would increase the government’s expenditure in the midst of an economic mess.

The nominated ministers include the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond as the Minister for Trade and Industry with the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah serving as his deputy.

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was also nominated as the Minister for Food and Agriculture.

Stephen Asamoah Boateng was nominated as Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs among others.

By Vincent Kubi