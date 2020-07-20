Active Covid-19 Cases Dropping

The number of Covid-19 active cases appears to be dropping amid the easing of restrictions.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), although there are still a few spikes in Covid-19, the country’s active case count has seen a sustained decrease trend from around 7,000 active cases in June to 5,000 plus cases in early July and currently about 3,500 cases.

“Though this pandemic is caused by a novel virus and is full of uncertainties, the current trend is a good sign of reduced infection rate at a time when some activities are allowed,” the GHS Director of Health Promotion, Dr. Da Costa Aboagye, said at yesterday’s regular press briefings by the Ministry of Information in Accra.

According to him, there is hope for Ghana to overcome the virus soon, especially when Ghanaians continue to adhere to the Covid-19 prevention protocols.

“Four (4) months after recording our first case, though the cumulative case count has exceeded 27,000, we have defied alarming predictions of overwhelming infection rates and deaths,” he noted.

Dr. Da Costa said Ghana’s Covid-19 recovery rate was 85% and urged the public not be discouraged by the increasing cumulative cases count as this number includes a large proportion of recoveries.

The GHS has explained that part of the 447 new cases recorded on July 19, 2020 was from samples that were taken between June 13 and July 13, 2020 but reported from the laboratory on July 14.

Clinical Recovery

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said at the press briefing that a number of countries were adopting Ghana’s clinical recovery strategies for Covid-19.

According to the minister, Ghana’s recovery strategies are ‘clear’ and said the health authorities were sticking to them.

He said the first strategy is to limit and stop importation of virus and then contain the spread as well as limit the impact of the socio-economic burden posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Case Count

Meanwhile, additional 488 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,060.

According to the latest update by the GHS, one more patient has lost the battle to the virus raising the death toll to 145 from the previous 144.

Recoveries have, however, reached 23,044.

The active case count is now 3,871.

By Melvin tarlue