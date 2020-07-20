Actress Soraya Mensah’s Dad Laid To Rest

Soraya and her late dad

Godson Mensah, the late father of actress Soraya Mensah, was laid to rest after a funeral ceremony at Haatso, a suburb of Accra, over the weekend.

Godson died on June 15, 2020 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment for an unconfirmed ailment. He was 83 and is survived by 15 children.

He was buried at the Gethsemane cemetery at East Legon on Saturday after the funeral. Subsequently, his memorial and thanksgiving service was held at the Ernest Bruce Memorial Church at Adabraka on Sunday.

In her final tribute to the dad, Soraya wrote, “It was a blessing being your nurse as you will call me. Taking care of you while you were ill was a blessing to me daddy, loved doing everything for you. Even though we fought a few occasions because you did not understand why your young daughter will be controlling you. I only wanted the best for you, I observed you so much and learnt a lot about your illness and medications I almost always knew what you needed at each point. Watching you suffer so much was the hardest thing, you were in so much pain. I haven’t had good sleep in a long time. I will always wake up at night believing you needed my help and each time I was right. I went to bed believing it was the last time I will see you but you fought hard daddy … I admire your strength.. Dad you are a great man, you never failed us nor the world know that for sure. My hero, my king, my protector, my adviser , my silver pimp as people called you and my daddy I will always love you and I will make sure I continue the good you did on this earth. Rest well daddy and continue to shine. We need you but God needs you most. Rest in perfect peace.”

