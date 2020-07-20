Lotto Fraudsters On Rampage

Fraudsters in the lotto industry have upped their game as they adopt complex strategies to defraud unsuspecting patrons.

Their earlier methods having been exposed, the fraudsters, DAILY GUIDE has learnt, have widened their platforms and deepened their sophistication to give their criminal actions a semblance of authenticity.

When DAILY GUIDE reached out to some personnel of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Public Affairs Unit, they reacted thus, “We would like to caution the general public, media and the staking public not to fall victim to the activities of the lotto fraudsters who are using different platforms and communication strategies to dupe unsuspecting Ghanaians.”

The NLA added that the lotto crooks had defrauded a lot of unsuspecting persons through several Facebook accounts/pages, WhatsApp platforms and other social media handles they have created.

Besides, the fraudsters use the name and Logo of NLA in different formats and in a manner sophisticated that many can easily fall prey.

While cautioning the staking public to be mindful of the fraudsters, the NLA has been quick to add that it will not be responsible for any losses by persons defrauded by the criminals, with some of them operating as social media miscreants.

The NLA urged that the public should be vigilant, avoid greed and take note of the official short codes, and Digital/Online Platforms of the NLA such as

*959#, Official Short Code for 5/90 original lotto game, 590 games mobile app, www. 590mobile. com.gh and the Lucky 3 with the official short code, *987#.

The rest are Daywa with the Official short code *446#, Super 6 game, available on the Android Point of Sale Terminals and *787# short code known as “Wotiriye”.

The favourite 5/90 original lotto via *959#, 590 Games mobile app or visit www. 590mobile. com.gh is still operative.

In recent times, the NLA has released innovations in the game of chance, one of which is a collaborative operation with the Veterans Administration of Ghana (VAG).

The authority remains one of the major revenue sources for government even as fraudsters continue to seek innovative means of defrauding the public.

By A.R. Gomda