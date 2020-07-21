Active Covid19 Cases Now 3,505

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

Active cases of coronavirus in Ghana have now stands at 3,505.

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) made this known to the media on Tuesday during a press briefing at the Information Ministry.

He said total confirmed cases 28,989.

Deaths remain 153, he said, adding that recoveries were 25,331.

According to him, the ratio between active cases and total cases continue to widen.

He added that the ratio between active cases and confirmed cases was 12.2 percent.

He said the concern for Ghanaians now should be on how many people have Coronavirus currently and not how many people have had Coronavirus in the past.

“If I said how many people have had malaria in the last three months, I am sure you will talk about a million people. But how many people have had malaria today; and I think that’s why we are all concerned.”

He said the active cases were dropping due to some measures that have been put in place by government.

By Melvin Tarlue