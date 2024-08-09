Actor Fred Amugi Acknowledges ‘Juju’ In Acting

Fred Amugi

Veteran Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi has sparked conversation in the entertainment industry by acknowledging that there may be some truth to claims that certain actors resort to “juju” (traditional spiritual practices) to secure roles.

While speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show, Amugi addressed the long-standing rumours that have circulated within the industry, but he also condemned such practices.

“We hear about people using ‘juju’ to get roles and other things. There is a speck of truth in every rumour that you hear. So, if you’ve heard people say it, it means something of that nature is happening, but when you have a good heart, God watches over you,” Amugi stated during the interview.

He expressed his disapproval of using supernatural means to advance one’s career, emphasizing that such actions are ultimately futile.

Reflecting on the consequences of envy and malice, he questioned the motives behind such practices. “I ask myself, if I get a promotion and you think I didn’t deserve it, so you cut me off. I’m dead and gone. You’re not going to take that seat anyway, so what’s your problem?” Amugi said.

The seasoned actor further elaborated on his belief that divine justice will prevail over those who seek to harm others out of jealousy or ambition. “God doesn’t like competition. He knows you cannot compete with Him, but when you bring these things, He would want to show you a few things that will tell you that what you’ve gotten to will not help, and this is the result now,” Amugi added.