I Didn’t Waste My Time On Chasing Women- Minister OJ

Minister OJ

Renowned gospel musician Minister OJ, born Michael Oware Sakyi, recently shared insights into his youth, emphasizing the importance of time management and self-discipline.

Speaking on No. 1 FM, the prolific singer-songwriter revealed that he did not waste his younger years chasing after women, but instead focused on personal growth and preparation for his future responsibilities.

Minister OJ, known for his socially conscious and Christian-themed music, encouraged young people to view time as their most valuable resource.

He advised them to avoid time-draining habits like immorality and to invest in self-discovery while leveraging technology to advance their careers.

“If you’re young, you have more time. When I was young, I was not spending my time chasing women. I was so into myself to the extent that I wanted to get more because I noticed when I eventually got married, I’d have too many responsibilities, which would distract my inspiration to write,” OJ shared during the interview.

He went on to highlight the advantages that today’s generation has with access to modern technology. “While you’re young, write. Your generation is even fortunate to have phones you can record your ideas on. Even 10 years after, there are songs you can revisit from these records. Save these, and push them to your email. By the time you realise, you’ll have many songs,” he advised.

Minister OJ warned that as one grows older and takes on more responsibilities—such as marriage, children, and travel—pursuing passions like music could become increasingly difficult. “If not, when you become an adult, get married, have children, start travelling, etc., the music may become nearly impossible to do,” he cautioned.

OJ’s words of wisdom have resonated with many, particularly his emphasis on the need for young people to prioritize their time and make the most of their opportunities. As a respected figure in the gospel music scene, his advice is seen as a valuable guide for aspiring artists and young individuals alike.