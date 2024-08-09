Bawumia Enstooled As “Web Chief” In Nsawam

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was on Friday enstooled as Nana Ntentankesehene, or ‘Chief of the Internet/Web’, by the Chief of Nsawam, Nana Kwamena Ansah I.

This occurred when the Vice President paid a courtesy call on him during his campaign tour to the Eastern Region.

This prestigious title was conferred upon Dr. Bawumia in recognition of his pioneering efforts in leveraging technology to drive Ghana’s development through the digitalization agenda.

The visit marked the beginning of Dr. Bawumia’s campaign blitz in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency.

Addressing the chiefs at the Nsawam Palace, Dr. Bawumia outlined his vision for Ghana’s future.

Thereafter, Dr. Bawumia visited the Nsawam Market, where he received a warm reception from traders and engaged with residents at Adoagyiri Zongo, sharing his vision and highlighting the NPP government’s achievements.

Dr. Bawumia met with key stakeholders, including Nsawam chiefs, Christian leaders, and Muslim leaders, demonstrating his ability to unite and inspire Ghanaians.

He emphasized the importance of continuing with the NPP government to build on its achievements, outlined his plans to transform the country through digitalization, and highlighted the benefits of digitalization.

Dr. Bawumia also criticized his opponent, Mr. Mahama, stating that he will only serve a single term and therefore won’t be accountable to Ghanaians.

He urged residents to vote for him, asserting that Ghana needs a leader with new ideas, integrity, and best practices to develop the nation.

– BY Daniel Bampoe