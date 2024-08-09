Bawumia Shakes Nsawam

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has embarked on a campaign blitz in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency in the Eastern Region as part of the second phase of his campaign tour,, leaving a lasting impression on the people.

His campaign trail started with a courtesy call on the Nsawam chiefs, where he outlined his vision for Ghana’s future. Dr Bawumia then proceeded to the bustling Nsawam market, receiving a warm reception from traders who hailed him with excitement.

At Adoagyiri Zongo, Dr Bawumia engaged with residents, sharing his vision and highlighting the NPP government’s achievements.

His message resonated with the constituents, who were impressed by his passion and commitment to Ghana’s development.

In addition to his public engagements, Dr Bawumia met with key stakeholders, including Nsawam chiefs, Christian and Muslim leaders, demonstrating his ability to unite and inspire Ghanaians from all walks of life.

Addressing the chiefs at Adoagyiri Zongo – Astroturf, Dr Bawumia emphasized the importance of continuing with the NPP government to build on its achievements.

He outlined his plans to transform the country, including introducing digitalization at the customs office and streamlining passport applications.

Dr Bawumia also highlighted the benefits of digitalization, citing the example of passport applications, which will become a seamless process with digital technology.

He jabbed his main opponent, John Mahama, stating that he would only serve a single term and, therefore, he wouldn’t be accountable to Ghanaians.

In contrast, Dr. Bawumia emphasized his commitment to serving two terms, ensuring accountability and continuity.

He urged supporters to vote for him, asserting that Ghana needs a leader with new ideas, integrity, and best practices to develop the nation.

The Majority Whip, also the MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, in his message, emphasized the need to increase votes for Dr. Bawumia and warned against the re-election of John Dramani Mahama as President.

He expressed respect for Mahama but stated that the NPP’s primary concern is to prevent the NDC flagbearer from winning.

Annoh-Dompreh urged party members to decissively vote for Dr. Bawumia for a new era of development in the country, adding that John Mahama and the NDC have nothing to offer Ghanaians.

On comparative records between the NPP and NDC, Annoh-Dompreh said data shows that the NDC comes nowhere near the NPP in many sectors, including education, economic indicators, construction of hospitals, tourism, sports infrastructure, digitalization, and many more.

He urged party members to work together to break the 8-year electoral cycle in the 2024 general elections.

Highlighting the NPP government’s developmental projects in the constituency, Annoh-Dompreh promised to make the area a stronghold for the NPP in the upcoming elections.

