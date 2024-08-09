School Feeding Goes Digital By September

Dakoa Newman

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dakoa Newman, has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to revolutionize the Ghana School Feeding Programme by transitioning from manual processes to a digitalized system.

This innovative move aims to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and accountability of the program’s operations.

During a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, August 8, Ms Newman announced that the digitalization process will commence in September of the 2024-25 academic year.

The new system will manage caterer selection, data collection, and payment modules, streamlining the process and reducing duplication.

Under the digitalized system, prospective caterers will be required to apply online, pay a fee of GHC200, and create a profile to be assessed for eligibility.

They will also need to provide essential details, including health certificates, business operating permits, and proof of financial capability.

Ms Newman emphasized that the digital system will provide instant updates, enabling the ministry to monitor progress more effectively.

The system will be piloted in the New Juaben South (Eastern Region) and Krachi East (Oti) Districts before being rolled out nationwide.

The minister encouraged caterers to apply online and take advantage of the new system, highlighting its benefits in promoting a paperless and greener society.

BY Daniel Bampoe