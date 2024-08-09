NDC Rejects OSP Advice On Airbus

Sammy Gyamfi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejected the advice given by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, regarding former President John Dramani Mahama’s involvement in the Airbus procurement scandal.

While Mr Agyebeng controversially cleared Mr Mahama of bribery allegations, he expressed concerns over his communications with Airbus officials, citing a potential conflict of interest.

The Special Prosecutor Mr Agyebeng’s advice against the direct involvement of high-ranking officials in commercial dealings on behalf of the state serves as a warning for future leaders.

His concerns highlight the need for transparency and accountability in government transactions.

But the NDC’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, rebutted the advice, prioritizing Mr. Mahama’s exoneration over the OSP’s recommendations.

Speaking on Joy News, He lamented that the Special Prosecutor’s advice is not binding, and the party is focused on the fact that no evidence was found against Mr Mahama.

Mr. Agyebeng’s report exonerated Mr. Mahama and other officials but raised concerns over their involvement in the deal.

The report’s mixed findings have sparked debate on the OSP’s role in investigating high-ranking officials.

-BY Daniel Bampoe