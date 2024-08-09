We Won’t Disappoint NPP On 7th December – Suhum Chief Tells Bawumia

Osabarima Ayeh Kofi, the Chief of Suhum in the Eastern Region, has endorsed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s Presidential bid, pledging to mobilize his people to vote for him in the December 7th elections.

The Chief’s endorsement came during a courtesy call by the Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Dr Bawumia, at his palace, where he expressed gratitude to the New Patriotic Party for its developmental projects in Suhum.

The Chief highlighted the NPP’s achievements in Suhum, including the construction of roads, schools, and healthcare facilities.

He praised Dr. Bawumia’s leadership and vision for Ghana, citing his achievements in digitalization, economic development, and Zongo development.

Dr. Bawumia’s notable achievements include leading Ghana’s digitalization agenda, implementing policies that have improved the economy, and championing the cause of Zongo development.

His policy initiatives for his presidential bid focus on continuing the digitalization agenda, expanding access to education and healthcare, and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The Suhum Chief assured Dr Bawumia of his prayers and support, stating, “We know Dr Bawumia has what it takes to develop the country. We are praying for him. May the Almighty God grant his positive vision towards the development of the country.”

Dr. Bawumia’s vision for Ghana includes strengthening the role of traditional leaders, empowering the youth, continuing the Zongo Development Fund, supporting SMEs, and promoting sustainable development and social justice.

The Chief’s endorsement is a significant boost to Dr Bawumia’s campaign, demonstrating the confidence and trust that traditional leaders have in his leadership and vision for Ghana.

However, he emphasized the importance of continuing with the NPP government to build on its achievements, outlined his plans to transform the country through digitalization, and highlighted the benefits of digitalization.

Dr Bawumia also criticized his opponent, Mr Mahama, stating that he would only serve a single term and, therefore, wouldn’t be accountable to Ghanaians.

He urged residents to vote for him, asserting that Ghana needs a leader with new ideas, integrity, and best practices to develop the nation.

BY Daniel Bampoe