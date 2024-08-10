Trump And Harris To Debate on September 10

ABC News has announced that it will host the first debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on September 10.

The debate, which will be moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis, marks a significant moment in the presidential campaign.

Trump had previously suggested that he would be open to debating Harris multiple times before the November election, proposing two additional debates hosted by Fox News and NBC. Harris confirmed that she would attend the ABC debate and expressed openness to additional debates.

The debate confirmation comes after a back-and-forth between the Trump and Harris campaigns following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race. Trump had previously debated Biden once in June, but Biden’s withdrawal paved the way for Harris to become the Democratic nominee.

Trump has also proposed additional debates, including one on September 4 on Fox News and another on September 25 on NBC. However, the Harris campaign has stated that Trump must commit to the ABC debate before confirming any further debates.

The debate is expected to be a significant moment in the campaign, with both candidates facing off on key issues such as immigration, the economy, and healthcare. Trump has already begun to criticize Harris, calling her “barely competent” and questioning her intelligence.

Harris, on the other hand, has focused on her campaign message, addressing United Auto Workers in Detroit and thanking the union for endorsing her. With 89 days until the election, the debate is seen as a crucial moment in the campaign.

Additional debates are also being discussed, with NBC News reportedly in talks with both campaigns about a potential debate this autumn. CBS is also set to host a debate between the vice-presidential nominees, JD Vance and Tim Walz.

The debates are expected to be closely watched, with national and battleground state polls suggesting a close contest between Trump and Harris.