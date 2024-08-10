Police Destroy Bags Of Narcotics

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has destroyed a significant quantity of narcotic substances following orders from the Accra Circuit Court.

The items destroyed included 248 fertiliser sacks, 315 wraps, 24 sachets, and 68 compressed slabs of various narcotics, along with three medium-sized buckets of heroin.

“We are here to destroy some substances; cocaine, dry leaves thus cannabis, after those cases have been dealt with by the court,” Registrar at the Accra Circuit Court, Prosper Kingsley Damakah revealed to journalists.

The substances were seized and used as evidence in cases tried by the Circuit Court between 2020 and 2024.

“Some of the cases started in 2020. The people were arrested by the police, charged and brought to court. Judgments have been delivered in the case,” Mr. Damakah clarified.

The burning of the narcotics was carried out at the shore behind the Black Star Square in Accra, and was witnessed by representatives from the Narcotics Control Commission and the Judicial Service.

