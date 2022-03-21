Actress Rabby Bray Breaks Into Tanzania’s Movie Industry With ‘Juakali’ Series

Ghanaian actress Rabby Bray has been featured in the latest season of the popular Tanzania television series ‘Juakali’.

This announces her entrance into East Africa’s growing movie industry.:

The talented actress has acted in the series alongside other notable faces in African cinema.

In an interview with DGN on Sunday, she expressed her utmost gratitude to her followers who keep motivating her to work extra.

She joined ‘Juakali’s set in March 2022 and described the experience as incredible.

“The love and support from Tanzanians are incredible. We are enjoying an amazing time on set. This is a good addition to my career. I do not regret being part of the ‘Juakali’ family at all. It has even given me an additional 14,790 followers on social media and counting; just within four (4) days of airing some of my scenes. Now, I’m considering studying Swahili so I can interact with them and be closer to their culture”, she indicated.

“My character is protective but also loyal. I enjoyed playing her. She is the dramatic friend of Anna, who is on the quest to find love. So she helps her friend on this journey; as all besties should”, she explained her role in the series.

The television series ‘Juakali’ is directed by Lamata Leah and includes top African acts such as Van Vicker, Godliver Gordian as the lead, Nadia Buari, Fiifi Coleman, Patience Ozokor (Nigeria) and others.

It is a DSTV production for DSTV Tanzania and can be viewed even in Ghana on ‘Maisha Magic Bongo’ channel 160 on DSTV at 6:30 pm GMT and 3:30 EAT from Wednesday to Friday.