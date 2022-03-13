Actress Rabby Bray Unveiled Brand As Ambassador For HeravinGod Make-Up & Cosmetics

Rabby Bray poses with CEO of HeravinGold, Mr Kelvin

Ghanaian actress, Rabby Bray has been unveiled as a brand ambassador for HeravinGold, a major African beauty and make-up brand, to support its next growth phase.

This was at a short ceremony held at Airport Residential Area, Opposite Equatorial Guinea Embassy in Accra on Friday.

Rabby will be leading a major campaign for the brand’s powder pallet and lip pallet in the next six months which is the duration for the ambassadorial deal.

Rabby is an award-winning actress and also a sales manager for the real estate development company Devtraco Plus in Ghana. She is also the producer of the reality tv series ‘Rabby’s Starlet’.

In April 2021, she was awarded as the Most Innovative TV Producer by the Global Impact Awards in Abuja for the ‘all female’ reality television show.

She has featured in a couple of movies as well as producing.

“I used the lip pallet for 8months and I realised that it was good. It was long-lasting and there was no side effect. So I decided to do a free video for the product. After the free video, I was sent the boss lady pallet. After using it I said I need to see the brain behind these products. The first day we met he said you know what I want you to become my brand ambassador,” Rabby explained how she ended up becoming the brand ambassador for HeravinGold.

She also thanked the make-up company for the opportunity to align with her brand for the next six months.

She, therefore, promised fruitful relationships that push the brand to greater heights.

HeravinGold is currently recommended as a go-to brand. Its brand is originally from Nigeria and can be found in other parts of Africa including Ghana.

Its powder palette contains twelve shades of pressed powder, blush and bronzer. It can be used as a finishing powder to set foundation or for highlighting and contouring.

Twelve shades ensure there’s a shade for every skin tone that gives one a mattifying finish.

It is light and perfect for all skin types. The product is long-lasting, easy to use and gives a glamourous finishing touch.

By Francis Addo