Oxlade Grabs Columbia Record Deal After Leaked Sex Tape

Nigerian singer, Oxlade has netted a record deal with Epic Records, founded by Columbia Records, which belongs to Sony Music just a month after he was allegedly involved in a sextape scandal.

He announced the deal via a tweet on March 9. “Welcoming @oxladeofficial to the Columbia UK family,” the label also tweeted.

On Tuesday, February 8, a video of a man believed to be Oxlade got leaked via the Snapchat platform.

The video was allegedly leaked by his friend, who, after the singer sent him also decided to make it public.

The video had gone viral on social media and even got Oxlade to trend number 1 in Ghana.

A lot of people are currently shocked at the turn of events as Oxlade seemed to be winning deals after his sex tape unlike his fellow musician, Tiwa Savage who has allegedly lost brand deals over her sex tape leak months ago.

By Francis Addo