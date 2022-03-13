5 Passengers Die In Gory Accident At Oframoase

Information available to DGN Online indicates that five passengers have lost their lives Sunday, March 13, 2022 in an accident on Kumasi-Accra Highway.

The gory accident occured at Oframoase in the Nkawkaw Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Confirming the incident to a media outlet, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Foster Asante, Commander of Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in Nkawkaw said the incident when a bus drove into a truck.

DSP Asante narrated that a Sprinter Bus, with registration number GC-6521-21 ran through a stationary faulted articulated truck on the highway resulting in the death of the passengers.

The five passengers reportedly died on the spot, leaving several others injured, the Commander added.



The bodies have been deposited at the Nkawkaw Government Hospital for autopsy and Preservation. The injured have also been admitted at the same facility for treatment.

Meanwhile, police personnel have been deployed on the road, clearing debris and damaged vehicles from the road.

By Vincent Kubi