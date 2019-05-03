Actress Soraya Mensah Hosts Zesuza Street Feast

Soraya Mensah

As part of her efforts to give back to society, actress Soraya Mensah will stage a charity event dubbed ‘Zesuza Street Feast’ on Sunday, May 5 to feed over 500 underprivileged children in the streets of Accra.

The ceremony will take place at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra from 12 noon to 4:00pm on Sunday.

The children will have an opportunity to eat a variety of foods and enjoy other side attractions such as bouncy castle, musical chairs, face painting, hand ball, among many other competitive games.

The ceremony will also be attended by some top showbiz personalities who will be spending quality time with the children. They will be putting smiles on the faces of the children, as well as inspire them not to give up hope for a better future.

Among celebrities expected to grace the occasion are Klint Da Drunk from Nigeria, Zynnell Zuh, Nadia Buari, Becca and some others.

“Zesuza Street Feast is charity event and the first time we are organising it. We are hoping that it is something that we can do annually and since I am into food right I said why not I share with others the good food that we make and why not the kids. Everybody else is invited, we don’t have limits. We are ready to host everyone,” Soraya Mensah said in interview with NEWS-ONE on Monday.

“For me, I love kids and I feel that it’s not just about paying their school fees, they should have some fun time with me and my other colleagues,” she added.

Soraya is one of Ghana’s beautiful actresses who broke onto the scene in the early 2000s. However, she has totally been off the screens after she got married in 2016. She is currently managing her own business as the CEO of Zesuza Catering Services & Exceed Business Consult.