Actress Uche Elendu Accused Of Pimping Pregnant Women

Uche Elendu

Nollywood actress Uche Elendu has been accused by fellow actress Doris Ogala for pimping out pregnant women.

Doris set social media on fire with the claims on Sunday after she shared a chat conversation between herself and an unknown person on Instagram.

According to her, Uche Elendu invited a lady (known only as Emili) to her house and drugged her.

It didn’t end there, she went on to reveal that Uche then invited a man whose fetish is sleeping with pregnant women to come over to the house to have sexual intercourse with the lady.

According to her, Nollywood actress Oge Okoye was aware of the incident and even advised Uche to drop off the body of the said lady into the river if she refused to wake up after she was drugged.

She went to reveal how much was paid by the said man after sleeping with the pregnant woman. She has since taken down the post from her Instagram page, according to reports by PulseNigeria.