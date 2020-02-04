Otumfuo For 5th Millennium Excellence Awards

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Millennium Excellence Foundation (MEF) will on February 13, 2020 launch the 5th Millennium Excellence Awards (MEA), Ghana’s most prestigious and independent awards, in Accra.

Known for its integrity and reputation for excellence, the foundation has, through the quinquennial awards, recognised institutions and individuals in all sectors of the Ghanaian economy for their varied contributions to national development.

More than 1,600 individuals and organisations have been nominated in the 37 categories under the award, which is scheduled to take place in Accra in July 2020.

The nominees were carefully selected by a MEF research team based on their selflessness, dedication, effort, knowledge and contribution to Ghana’s socio-economic and political development.

The names of the nominees would be published for the public to nominate one person or institution in each of the categories.

The public also have the opportunity to nominate individuals and entities who they feel are deserving of the award but have not been captured in the list. All new nominations outside the published names must be justified with reasons for consideration.

The Chairperson of MEF, Grace Amey-Obeng, would perform the launch of the event which would be attended by a representative of the life patron, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and other past laureates of the awards.