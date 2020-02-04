Alcohol Didn’t Kill Kofi B– Kofi Nti

Kofi Nti

Highlife musician Kofi Nti has disclosed that his late friend Kofi B could not have been killed by an alcohol intake.

According to him, the ‘Mmobrowa’ hitmaker had given up on taking alcohol a very long time ago.

The highlife star died on Sunday dawn at Abeadze Dominase in the Central Region.

He was in the town near Mankessim to perform on Sunday afternoon at the 60th birthday celebration of Nana Kwebu Ewusi, paramount chief of the Abeadzeman Traditional Area and also Vice-President of the National House of Chiefs.

He reportedly complained of “heartaches” and subsequently vomited when he was taken to a hospital in the area but could not survive.

Doctors are yet to carry a post-mortem to ascertain what killed him.

However, some persons have started pushing all manner of speculations as to what they think killed him ‒ one being alcohol.

But in an interview with Hitz FM on Monday, Kofi Nti revealed that on the day of his friend’s unfortunate demise, he was only taking water.

“… Kofi has stopped drinking alcohol. He made a request for water. In the evening when Nana gave us food, he insisted he does not take oil and all that so they prepared oat for him. He also said he wanted brown bread and they got him some,” he stated.

By Francis Addo