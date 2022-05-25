Actress Victoria Lebene Launches Skin Pop Spa

Victoria Lebene

The beauty and cosmetic industry has been given a facelift following the opening of the Skin Pop Spa situated in Accra.

The Skin Pop Spa owned by actress and entrepreneur, Victoria Lebene, was launched at Dome, Pillar 2 in Accra on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The Skin Pop Spa is a subsidiary of The Skin Pop Shop which was established 3 years ago and has been serving its customers in Ghana and beyond with the best when it comes to skincare and beauty.

Bringing health, wellness, and beauty together in a luxurious, tranquil, relaxing setting with professional, experienced staff is at the heart of Victoria Lebene’s Skin Pop Spa.

The Skin Pop Spa provides four major services for its clients and they are namely, facials, massage, manicure, and pedicure.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Skin Pop Spa, Victoria Lebene, the services her outfit renders are not just basic spa treatment but they are offering natural-remedy spa treatment.

She added that Skin Pop Spa is a place for natural wellness that focuses on applying natural elements rather than using chemical products and it applies to their skincare products that are 100% natural and bleach-free.

As part of the launch of the Skin, Pop Spa was the unveiling of three ambassadors who have been mandated to perform influencing duties for the Skin Pop Spa on and off social media.

The influencers include media personality, Abena Moet, IG model, Afia Ansah and beauty queen, Phylis Vesta Boison.

Phylis, after her unveiling, took to her Instagram page to announce the partnership as she shares moments from the session.

“It’s with great pleasure that I introduce you all to my new family; the SKIN POP family…”

The outfit seeks to become the leading skincare brand in Africa with several branches stationed across the continent whilst it’s being headquartered in Accra and is dedicated to redefining beauty industry standards for products that ride along with its users as they age.

The Skin Pop Shop and Spa are located at Perfect Plaza building, K. Junction on the Dome Pillar 2 road.