Adage, Exclusive Media Rights Holders … For Hearts-Kotoko London Game

AdAge Media (AAM) has secured the media rights for the forthcoming Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko Independence Day cup match in London.

At the signing of the agreement at the GFA Secretariat in Accra, the licensor, Proball International Limited, has granted the media rights feed of live TV coverage of the super clash.

Per the signed agreement, AdAge Media will be in charge exclusively for media rights for TV broadcast advertising, radio commentary, pitch panel placement at the stadium, fan parks and giant screens across the country, with available packages for headline, title, gold and silver packages available.

The CEO of AdAge Media, Fadi Fattal, in a post signing interview promised a top class delivery to make the clash an epoch-making one.

Themed ‘Ghana’s Independence Cup Match’, the game will offer the two sides a great opportunity to market their brands to the international community.

The Chairman of Proball International, Justin Addo, added that this will be the first time the two most successful Ghana clubs will be playing outside the country in UK. He thanked both teams for the acceptance and assured them of a much successful ever game to sell Ghana and other talents to the world.

The HRH Sports Consultancy Director, Nana Yaw Amponsah, commended the efforts put in by the Ministry of Youth & Sports, GFA and all stakeholders for their immense contribution towards the success of the event.

The match will be live on March 7 exclusively on GTV, GTVsports Plus and Obonu TV.