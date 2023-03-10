Adane Best To Celebrate 31 Years In Music

Adane Best

Celebrated highlife musician, Adane Best, who went on a long break to work on some private projects, has announced plans of returning to the music industry in April this year to celebrate his 31 years in music.

The artiste, who made contemporary music attractive in Ghana, will mark his 31st year in the industry in an unconventional way.

In an interview on Okay FM, he revealed that his new song to announce his comeback will be released in April this year.

He mentioned that the song is a blend of Twi and Ga, touching on real life experiences, and left the rest to the imagination of his fans.

As one of the veteran musicians, Adane Best believes that the new song has the potential of becoming a big hit on the Ghanaian music market when it is released.

All his songs offer great inspirations to all Christians and most of the songs are mid-tempo with beautiful rhythms, great bass tunes and drum beats to match.

Ever since he joined the music industry three decades ago, he has been recognised as a great singer whose inspiring songs have had a progressive impact on the music industry in Ghana.

The release of the song, according to him, will be followed by a star-studded concert to be hosted at Bukom, where he was born and bred.

Although he did not announce the date for the concert, Adane Best revealed that a number of A-list artistes, particularly those dominating the Ga language would share the stage with him.

On how he has managed to be relevant all these years, he listed grace and humility as the major factors.

Since his emergence in 1982, Adane Best has seven studio albums of which all his songs are bangers.

‘Se Wu Bre’ released in 1994, ‘Wa Nu Pe Asem’- 1996, ‘Rabbi’ –1999, ‘Maafio’, ‘Soja Go Soja Come’ – 2002, ‘Ayekoo’ – 2004 and ‘Mamamia’.