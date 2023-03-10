Police Arrest Dzata Cement Scammers

The suspect

A notorious fraudster, Richard Agbadzi, who under the pretence of being a Dzata Cement representative has duped innocent individuals via phone calls using number 055371026, has been arrested with seven other suspects in a series of related offences.

He is suspected of being the ringleader of the band of scammers that have given the company troubles for months, and is currently assisting a Police Cyber Security Team in their investigations.

Richard is said to have created a fake website under the name of Dzata Cement and published falsified information such as advertisements and promotions as well as a false address on Google Maps. Richard also hacked into WhatsApp platforms and had his associates create false Dzata Cement social media accounts to impersonate company employees. He took some of the pictures from the company’s social media accounts with the aim of making them authentic.

Dzata Cement have expressed gratitude to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and his team for institutionalising the clamp down on the criminal activities of the gang.

Victims are being encouraged to contact 0249850601 for further police assistance.