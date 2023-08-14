Adanse Constituency Chairmen Demand Apology From Alan

Alan Kyerematen

Constituency chairmen of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Adanse enclave of the Ashanti Region are demanding an unqualified apology from former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen for misrepresenting their preferred candidate in the party’s flagbearership race.

The five chairmen said that their choice for the position has already been made clear.

The demand for an apology comes in light of media reports that they have endorsed Mr. Kyerematen as their choice.

The constituency chairmen stated that they openly and boldly declared their support for Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The chairmen expressed dissatisfaction and dismay with how videos of their statements were pieced together to falsely represent an endorsement for Mr Kyerematen.

The constituency chairmen are demanding an unqualified apology from Alan Kyerematen’s team.

Find the full statement below:

RETRACT AND APOLOGISE TO US FOR THE ERRONEOUS MISREPRESENTATION ASHANTI CONSTITUENCY CHAIRMEN TO ALAN

Our attention has been drawn to the circulation of a video which erroneously and unfairly misrepresents our position and views with respect to our preferred choice for the upcoming presidential elections in our party.

We are highly livid and worried about how our statements have been mischievously pieced together to portray a supposed declaration for Hon. Alan Kyerematen, and same shown on UTV during their major news bulletin.

We the Constituency chairmen of the Adanse enclave have already openly and boldly declared our support for the Vice President, HE Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as our choice for the flag-bearership race, and this is a decision that we don’t intend to rescind nor reverse. To set the records straight, among the 6 constituency chairmen of the Adanse Enclave, it is only the New Edubiase constituency chairman who doesn’t support Dr. Bawumia, and even with that, he doesn’t support Hon. Kyerematen either.

We as constituency chairmen thought it was the right, appropriate and honourable thing to do, when we received and honoured the invitation of Hon Alan Kyerematen’s team to the delegates durbar since he’s also one of the presidential aspirants and a stalwart of our party. We accorded him that respect just as we would accord any other presidential aspirant the same respect a d audience. But for his team to misrepresent our statements is something we find absolutely wrong and unfair.

We therefore demand an unqualified apology from them. Thank you.

Kwame Owusu Adansi Asokwa Chairman 024 594 5526

(DMB Campaign Coordinator, Adanse Zone)

By Vincent Kubi