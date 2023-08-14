5 Trouble Makers Grabbed At Bawku

Five suspected trouble makers have been arrested by the military taskforce at Bawku, in the Upper East Region, in connection with a violent attack that occurred on Saturday.

The suspects have been identified as Alhassan Abu (52), Salam Arafat (22), Kasum Jamal (16), Nasiru (31), and Issah Mohammed.

According to reports, the suspects engaged in a violent act, which resulted in one fatality and left three individuals critically injured.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at the Presbyterian Hospital.

Reports said the suspects were picked up at their hideout following a special intelligence operation.

The arrest of the suspects comes as part of efforts to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of residents in the region.

The military task force’s intervention is aimed at deterring further violence and provide a sense of security for the local population.

The attack took place shortly after Col. Antwi Awua Darkwa, the Commanding Officer of the Airborne Force at Barwah Barracks in Tamale, called on various sections of the Upper East Region to lay down their weapons and promote peace.

-BY Daniel Bampoe