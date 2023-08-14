Mahama Gives Hope To Ghanaians

John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reminded Ghanaians that they have 483 days before the upcoming general elections, urging them to use their vote to bring about a change in government.

Mahama emphasized the importance of democratic governance in Africa, despite its flaws.

He highlighted that constitutional governance provides an avenue for peaceful leadership transitions, allowing the people to remove underperforming leaders.

Mahama’s statement comes at a critical time when several democratic governments in West African, including that of Niger, have been toppled by military elements. With this tweet, Mahama, who is also the Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 general elections, underscored the significance of constitutional governance in maintaining stability and giving the power to the people.

“Constitutional governance is still best,” Mahama wrote in his tweet. “It allows us to peacefully change our leaders if we believe they are not working in the interest of the people! 483 days to go for the verdict of the people.”

As the countdown to the 2024 general elections begins, Ghanaians are expected to carefully evaluate the performance of the current government and consider their options for the future.

Mahama’s reminder serves as a call to action, emphasizing the power of the vote in shaping the country’s destiny.

By Vincent Kubi