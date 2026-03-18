Addo Hands Four Debut Call-Ups Ahead Of World Cup Preparations

Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has shaken up his squad with four debut call-ups as Ghana steps up preparations for upcoming international friendlies against Austria and Germany later this month.

Defenders Derrick Luckassen and Patrick Pfeiffer, alongside Marvin Senaya and forward Daniel Agyei, headline the fresh additions in a 26-man squad assembled for the crucial pre-World Cup tests.

Their inclusion signals Addo’s intent to assess new options as the Black Stars build toward the next global showpiece.

Luckassen, currently with Pafos FC, arrives with vast European experience, having featured for clubs such as PSV Eindhoven and Hertha BSC.

He also enjoyed recent success in Cyprus, winning the league title and making history with the club’s first Champions League goal.

Senaya, a product of the French system, now plies his trade with AJ Auxerre, while Agyei, an England-born attacker, has taken his career to Turkey with Kocaelispor. Pfeiffer strengthens the backline from SV Darmstadt 98.

The squad also sees the return of key figures including Iñaki Williams, Thomas Partey, Ibrahim Sulemana, and Alexander Djiku, adding experience to the evolving side.

Ghana will first face Austria in Vienna on March 27 before traveling to Stuttgart to take on Germany on March 30, in what promises to be a stern test of the team’s readiness.

BY Wletsu Ransford