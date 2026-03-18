Iran ‘In Talks’ To Move World Cup Games To Mexico

President Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino

The president of Iran’s football federation says the organisation is negotiating with FIFA to move the country’s World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico in order to ensure the safety of their players.

The discussions are taking place amid the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which has responded with attacks on Israel and US-allied states in the Gulf as part of the conflict.

The US is co-hosting the World Cup, which takes place between 11 June and 19 July, with Canada and Mexico.

Iran are scheduled to face New Zealand on 16 June and Belgium on 21 June, both in Los Angeles, and Egypt in Seattle on 27 June.

Last week US President Donald Trump said that while Iran are “welcome to the World Cup”, he does not think “it is appropriate” they attend “for their own life and safety”.

“When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America,” said Iranian football federation president Mehdi Taj in a post, external on a social media account belonging to the Iranian embassy in Mexico.

“We are negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran’s World Cup matches in Mexico.”

A FIFA spokesperson said: “FIFA is in regular contact with all participating member associations, including Iran, to discuss planning for the World Cup.

“FIFA is looking forward to all participating teams competing as per the match schedule announced on 6 December 2025.”