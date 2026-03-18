GFA Talent Hunt Uncovers Future Stars In Ashanti Region

Edward Gyamfi-Acheampong

The Ghana Football Association has wrapped up a successful phase of its Talent Identification and Development Programme in the Ashanti Region, leaving a trail of excitement and opportunity across Kumasi and Obuasi.

What began as a search for hidden football talent quickly evolved into a broader mission of growth and empowerment.

On school fields and community pitches, young players stepped forward to showcase their abilities, while coaches and P.E. instructors—many without formal training—were equipped with new skills to better guide the next generation.

In Obuasi, 228 students from 16 schools, including both boys and girls in JHS 2 and 3, took part in the programme.

Kumasi recorded an even larger turnout, with over 300 students participating in a lively football festival that doubled as a scouting platform.

Standout performers earned opportunities to progress to elite training centres at Achimota, Prempeh, and Bolgatanga Senior High School.

Beyond talent discovery, the initiative placed strong emphasis on education. A total of 137 P.E. coaches across both cities received specialized training, strengthening grassroots football development in the region.

The programme was led by Papa Nii Laryea, alongside Edward Gyamfi-Acheampong, with support from experienced coach educators who fostered an environment of learning and encouragement.

In the end, the initiative did more than identify promising footballers—it laid the foundation for a sustainable future by investing in both players and those who nurture them.

BY Wletsu Ransford