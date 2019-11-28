Addo-Kufuor Gives Back To Alma Mater

THE IMMEDIATE past President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Kwame Addo-Kufuor Jnr, on Wednesday gave back to his alma mater – the Prempeh College as he took a break from his newly assigned duties as President of ECOWAS Chamber of Mines to say thanks to the school.

Mr Addo-Kufuor Jnr, who graduated from the school some 36 years ago, said he has always felt indebted to the institution that he credits for making him who he is today.

The visit afforded him the opportunity to reconnect with the school, students and staff as Prempeh College celebrates its 70th anniversary in providing an academic opportunity for people to exploit their natural ability and talent.

During his visit Mr Addo-Kufuor Jnr, who is the Regional Vice President of Newmont Africa’s Government Relations, presented a total of 10 desktop computers to the school as his widow’s mite contribution.

They are to help boost the school’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory since ICT.

In brief remarks, he said the introduction of computers in schools has yielded positive outcomes worldwide, and therefore wants the computers to be put to good use.

He expressed pride in the great achievements of Prempeh College as he congratulated the students for not only building on the academic record of their predecessors, but also reaching out to excel at the World Robofest, National Robotic competition, and the National Maths & Science Quize.

According to him, the old students are eagerly awaiting for the school to regain its trophies at the Maths & Science Quiz and National Robotic competition.

Mr Addo-Kufuor Jnr also congratulated the present and past headmasters of the school for maintaining discipline and standards of Prempeh College.

Headmaster of the school, Aaron Attua Gyau, expressed gratitude to the old boy for his donation and call for more of such support.

He said the essence of education is not for one self, but the entire society, and asked the students to let the attainment of Mr Kwame Addo-Kufuor serve as an impetus for them, as they strive for excellence. END

BY Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi