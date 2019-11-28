Burkina Faso’s Terrorism Threat: US Embassy Orders Departure Of Members Under Age 21

The US Embassy in Burkina Faso ordered the departure of U.S. mission family members under the age 21 in Burkina Faso.

According to the Embassy in a statement, the order was consistent with its primary responsibility to protect American citizens and consistent with the assessment that the security situation in Burkina Faso has reached a point where it is not appropriate for children to remain as part of the Embassy community at this time.

Burkina Faso has recorded waves terrorist attacks in recent years, mostly from jihadists groups.

Such violent attacks, mostly carried out against foreign nationals, have resulted in several deaths.

ISGS, a supposed terror group, has conducted at least two attacks in Burkina Faso.

On September 1, 2016, ISGS attacked a gendarmerie and, on October 12, 2016, it attacked a police outpost. Both incidents occurred in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso.

Another affiliate of the Islamic State, Boko Haram is also believed to operate in Burkina Faso.

The U.S. Embassy announced in a statement sighted by DGN Online that it “remains open for all services including full diplomatic engagement and consular services, including the full range of services for American citizens.”

“There is no specific threat that prompted this decision, rather this reconfiguration of the U.S. Embassy staffing profile will enable refocused operations to assist Burkina Faso in its struggle against violent extremist organizations,” it said.

” We will urge all AMCITS to review the travel advisory at state.gov and enroll in step,” it said.

BY Melvin Tarlue