Addo-Kufuor Lauds KsTU Students @ 70th Anniversary

Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor (fourth from left) and other dignitaries after the event

The Chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor, has showered encomiums on the present and past students of the school for their commitment, academic achievements and adherence to the rules and regulations governing the school.

The KsTU chancellor also praised the students for behaving well on campus devoid of tension for the past three years since he assumed his current position in the school.

“You (students) must be commended for your commitment, academic achievement and adherence to the rules and regulations of this institution. Since I came here I haven’t heard of any aluta, aluta (agitations),”he stated, describing the students as very serious and respectful.

Dr. Addo-Kufuor, who is also a former Member of Parliament for Manhyia Constituency as well as a former Defence Minister under erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor’s government, gave the commendations during the launch of the platinum jubilee celebrations of KsTU.

Speaking on the theme: “Celebrating 70 Years of Academic Excellence: Steering the Wheels of Technical and Vocational Education,” Dr. Addo-Kufuor stated that the theme is a noble one that certainly reflects the great achievements of KsTU.

“It is a theme that epitomises our journey as an institution. A journey that began in 1954, when KsTU was known as Kumasi Technical Institute. From our modest beginning, offering craft courses, the institution has grown into the pre-eminent Kumasi Technical University – a citadel of technical and vocational education, of today.

“The 70th anniversary is not just for a reflection, but also, a time to challenge ourselves and embrace new ways of teaching, researching and offering community service,” he said.

He thanked the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his continued support and dedication to the course of Kumasi Technical University.

Nana Professor Mensah Bonsu, the Asakyirihene, who represented the Asantehene, noted that education has always been the cornerstone of progress in Asanteman, and KsTU embodies the spirit of the people of Asanteman.

KsTU, he said, has nurtured generations of not only exceptional but also responsible citizens who have deeply contributed to Ghana’s advancement.

The traditional ruler, who also represented the Asantehene as the special guest of honour, added that, “The 70-year journey would not have been possible without the dedication and sacrifices of those who came before us. I pay homage to the visionary chiefs and people of Asanteman who recognise the importance of technical education and championed the establishment of this great institution.”

The impact of KsTU, he stated, extend far beyond the walls of the country, with countless lives been positively impacted by the graduates who have emerged from the institution.

From David Afum, Kumasi