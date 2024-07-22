Lilwin’s Film Nominated For Award

Lilwin

‘A Country Called Ghana,’ the latest movie by Kojo Nkansah, popularly known as ‘Lilwin,’ has been nominated for the prestigious Black Star Movie of the Year category at the 2024 Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF).

With some of the best performers and actresses from both Ghana and Nigeria, this movie marks a huge partnership between the two countries.

The movie’s cast include well-known figures such as Paa George, Sweet Mimi, Victor Osuagwu (better known as Awilo Sharp Sharp), Charles Awurum, and Ramsey Nouah.

The movie has received a lot of attention from around the world, with a deal signed for global theatre distribution.

‘A Country Called Ghana’ has received nominations for the IMO International Film Festival, the New Zealand International Film Festival, and the Black Star International Film Festival.

It will also be screened at the Nollywood Film Festival, which will emphasise its international appeal and the spirit of cooperation that exists in Ghanaian and Nigerian cinema.

Black Star International Film Festival aims to honour and promote the works of African and diasporan filmmakers.

It offers a crucial venue for presenting African films on a worldwide scale, encouraging cross-cultural dialogue, and raising the genre’s visibility internationally.