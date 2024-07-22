Rastafari Council Celebrates Emperor Haile Selassie

Some leaders of the Rastafari Council

The Rastafari Council, Ghana is set to hold a grand celebration in honour of the 132nd birthday of Emperor Haile Selassie I of Ethiopia.

The event will take place on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at Rising Phoenix, Akuma Village in Accra.

The occasion promises to be a vibrant mix of music, culture, and powerful speeches.

The celebration will feature performances from renowned artistes such as Konkarah Jah Vybes, Osagyefo, Kojo Kombolo, Aklerh, and Sancious Queen. DJs Nature Wan and Ras Nene will keep the vibes high, spinning conscious reggae and dancehall tunes throughout the evening.

MCs for the night, Culture B and Ruff Ringo, will guide attendees through the event.

It will also feature insightful speeches from distinguished guest speakers Djabi, Jah Gold, Empress Safy, and Daddy Bosco, who will share their perspectives on the legacy of Emperor Haile Selassie I and his impact on the Rastafari movement and beyond.

Special Guests include International Sound System Operator, Stuart Brown aka African Star and veteran reggae personality, Black Santino.

The Culture Commissioner for the Rastafari Council, Ghana Ras Korby Hingere Gaere noted, “It will be an evening of unity, reflection, and celebration as we pay tribute to a remarkable leader and icon,” adding that, “this event is free and open to the public, and we encourage all to come and be a part of this significant celebration.”

The Rastafari Council, Ghana, which was established in 2009, is dedicated to promoting the teachings and legacy of Emperor Haile Selassie I and advocating for the upliftment of Rastafari in Ghana. Through cultural events, educational programmes, and community outreach, the council seeks to uplift and unite the Rastafari community and all those who appreciate the values of peace, love, and unity.

The Council comprises various Rastafari mansions including Ethiopian World Federation (EWF), Twelve Tribes of Israel (TTI), Ruutz International and Baifikrom Nyahbinghi House.