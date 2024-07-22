NAFAC Is Here Again

Mark Okraku Mantey

This year’s edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC) 2024 being organised to showcase Ghanaian culture, customs and traditions will take place in Techiman, in the Bono East Region from October 25 to 31, the organisers have announced.

NAFAC is a lively celebration that showcases cultural displays from all 16 regions of Ghana.

Each region presents its unique cultures and traditions, with the presence of Regional Ministers and Paramount Chiefs adding to the event’s grandeur.

NAFAC has grown to be one of the most significant cultural events in the country, providing a platform for stakeholders in the arts and culture industry to interact, showcase talents, and promote the values of Ghana’s heritage.

The event is on the theme “Beyond NAFAC @60: Harnessing Culture, the pivot for Ghana’s Democracy and Sustainable Development.”

Being organised by the National Commission on Culture (NCC), this year’s theme highlights the significance of culture in shaping the nation’s democracy and sustainable development.

The festival will showcase the diversity and vibrancy of Ghanaian culture through music, dance, theatre, visual arts among others.

BEATWAVES gathered that renowned artists, performers and cultural enthusiasts from across the country and beyond will come together to celebrate Ghana’s cultural excellence.

There will be live performances by celebrated artistes and cultural groups, exhibition of traditional crafts, textiles and art, cultural workshops, master classes, and seminars, fashion shows, traditional cuisine and drinks, indigenous technology and science, and a grand durbar of chiefs and cultural leaders.

By George Clifford Owusu