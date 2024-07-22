Kudus, Agent Go Separate Ways

Mohammed Kudus and his agent, Jennifer Mendelewitsch (L)

West Ham United star, Mohammed Kudus, has decided to part ways with his agent, opting to be represented by his family instead.

This decision was revealed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who noted that the attacking midfielder will no longer work with Jennifer Mendelewitsch.

Mendelewitsch and her team were instrumental in facilitating Kudus’ transfer from Ajax to West Ham on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £38m plus add-ons.

Kudus made an immediate impact in his debut season with the Hammers, scoring 14 goals and providing six assists.

His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, catching the eye of Saudi Arabian clubs, with Al Nassr reportedly interested in a double swoop for him and teammate Lucas Paqueta.

Kudus’ talent and versatility have made him a key player for West Ham, and manager Julen Lopetegui is keen to retain his services.

However, the prospect of a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia could tempt the 23-year-old. With Paqueta also linked with a potential departure, losing both creative midfielders would be a significant blow for the Hammers as they aim to build on last season’s success.

West Ham will undoubtedly strive to keep hold of Kudus, but the coming weeks will be crucial in determining the player’s future.