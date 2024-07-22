Nico Williams Hails Gyan

Nico Williams

Spain and Atletiico Bilbao sensation, Nico Williams, has disclosed his exceptional admiration for Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan.

The Bilbao attacker, who has Ghanaian heritage, revealed that he grew up drawing inspiration from the former Black Stars captain.

Williams Jr, the younger brother of Ghana striker Inaki Williams, was one of Spain’s best players at the recently-ended European Championship, scoring and winning the Man of the Match in the final against England.

In an interview with 3 Sports during his visit to Ghana, Williams stated that Gyan was one of his inspirations in football.

“When I was young or little, at six years old, I liked Asamoah Gyan. He is our best striker. He scored a lot of goals. I loved Asamoah Gyan,” he said.

Gyan remains Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches, and he also holds the record for the most goals scored by an African player at the World Cup.

Gyan retired from football last year at the age of 38.