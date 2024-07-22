Ten Hag Backs Sancho To ‘Click’ After ‘Mistake’

Ten Hag and Sancho

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed Jadon Sancho to “click” after his return to the club following a public fallout between the pair last season.

Sancho made his first appearance for Man United since last August in a preseason friendly against Rangers on Saturday.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at former club Borussia Dortmund, reaching the UEFA Champions League final, after publicly criticising Ten Hag in a social media post.

But after holding a meeting with Ten Hag earlier this month, Sancho has returned to training with the first team.

“We spoke well,” he told Dutch outlet AD Sportwereld before Saturday’s 2-0 friendly win. “Everyone can make a mistake. If the player reflects on this well, you draw a line and move on.

“This club needs good players, and one thing is certain: Jadon Sancho is a very good player. I hope that we will still click and that he will contribute to our success.”

Despite intense speculation over his future, Ten Hag signed a new contract to remain Man United manager this summer. The former Ajax boss took over at Old Trafford in 2022 from interim boss Ralf Ragnick, who had said that the club needed “open-heart” surgery in order to return to their former glories.