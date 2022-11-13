Ade Coker Loses NDC Chair Position

Joseph Ade Coker

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Ade Coker has been defeated in the party’s regional election contest held on Sunday.

The newly elected Regional Chairman is Ashie Moore, a former Member of Parliament for Adenta.

The election held on Sunday saw Ashie Moore obtaining 327 votes, with Michael Tetteh Kwetey coming second with 297 votes, while the incumbent, Ade Coker followed with 222 votes.

The other candidates are Thomas Ashong 147; and Kojo Berko 4.

Full Results:

*CHAIRMAN POSITION*

1. Michael Tetteh Kwetey 296

2. Kobina Ade Coker 222

3. Kojo Obeng Berkoh 4

4. Nii Ashie Moore 327

5. Thomas Mustapha Ashong 147

Rejected 1

*VICE CHAIRMAN*

1. William Vinyo *Unopposed*

2. Ibrahim Jajah *Unopposed*

*SECRETARY*

1. Theophilus Tetteh Chaie 719

2. Victor Quarshie Adonoo 281

Rejected 0

*DEPUTY SECRETARY*

1. Patricia Naa Akuyea Addy 480

2. Baba Abu Abdulai 306

3. Godwin Ayaba Mahama 212

Rejected 1

*ORGANIZER*

1. Fiifi Taylor 404

2. Anthony Nukpenu 595

Rejected 1

*DEPUTY ORGANIZER*

1. Gambo Abdulai Zamatu 691

2. Ibrahim Musah 84

3. Dickson Mawuko Lekey 102

4. Saint Emmanuel Kabu 121

Rejected 1

*TREASURER*

1. Mohammed Norgah 593

2. Samiratu Regina Mbila Akunkel 404

Rejected 1

*DEPUTY TREASURER*

1. Augustine Edem Vidiku 222

2. Kennedy Hedoe 607

3. Happy Amegashie 156

Rejected 2

*COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER*

1. Emmanuel Mettle Nunoo Jnr 470

2. Jerry Johnson 527

*DEPUTY COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER*

1. Lawrence Roland Arthur-Atitianti 135

2. Simon Kweku Tetteh 486

3. Tony Addison Dodoo

Rejected 3

*YOUTH ORGANIZER*

1. Solomon Nii Afutu Quartey 24

2. *Amos Amorse Blessing* 85

*DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER*

1. *Mohammed Judah* 49

2. Amira Nasiru 4

3. Richard Kweitey Tetteh 17

4. Charles Gben 11

5. Patrick Faith Ametu 1

6. Edward Mortey 2

7. *Gideon Hammond* 25

*WOMEN’S ORGANISER*

1. *Felicia Mekpoi Bortey* 46

2. Happy Ogbo Mccarthy Darku 26

3. Lucy Bio Sebbie 9

*DEPUTY WOMEN’S ORGANISER*

1. Alimatu Issah 18

2. *Evelyn Dodzi* 38

3. *Jessica Patience Braimah* 24

*ZONGO CAUCUS COORDINATOR*

1. Mohammed Ashkar 240

2. Mualim Alhassan 294

3. Mohammed Nortey 54

4. Ismaila Horoya Ali 411

Rejected 2

BY Daniel Bampoe